People urged to make Visakhapatnam plastic-free

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha said making Visakhapatnam a plastic-free city should be the goal of the people.

Participating in the awareness programme organised at the Skill Development Institute (SDI), Arilova, along with cricketer KS Bharat here on Saturday, the Commissioner stressed on the need to shun plastic and extend support to the plastic ban.

As a part of the drive, saplings were planted at the campus. Elaborating about the plastic ban, the Municipal Commissioner said the corporation was working with different companies, including HPCL, to enforce it more effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian cricketer KS Bharat said that eliminating single use plastic was the need of the hour to conserve the environment.

HPCL executive director V Ratan Raj said the change needs to start from within. He said that campaigns such as these would give desired results if people participate voluntarily.

CGM (HR) K Nagesh said that a full ban on single-use plastic is being implemented in HPCL-Visakh Refinery, residential complexes of its employees. At the same time, employees of the company, trade unions HP Shakti and HP Sthri are also taking steps to protect the environment. SDI officials, students and others participated in the programme.