Port City ready for IYD celebration

Visakhapatnam: The11th International Yoga Day will be one of the biggest editions ever organised and the district administration is pulling out all stops to make it a massive success.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in Visakhapatnam a day before to take part in Yogandhra-2025 scheduled on June 21 (Saturday), he was received by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan along with an army of Ministers at Visakhapatnam Airport on Friday. The Prime Minister will take part in the International Yoga Day to be held at RK Beach scheduled to commence at 6:30 am and last till 7:45 am.

Terming it as a historical celebration, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mentioned that over 2 crore people will join the mega event scheduled in 1 lakh different locations across the State.

In Visakhapatnam, about 26-km-long stretch that runs along RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam has been readied for the Yoga Day celebrations and the event is set to find a place in Guinness World Records along with a host of other world records for its largest participation ever.

Long stretches of Beach Road have been carpeted in green, barricades were placed and flexies were installed, greeting Modi at various places across the city.

About 326 compartments were facilitated forthe purpose. Guinness Record representatives will be present in each compartment at the beach stretch as the massive event is set to break world records.

For safety reasons, an army of professional swimmers and snake catchers will be deployed along the stretch. A temporary hospital has been facilitated at every 5-km stretch. This apart, 335 LED screens and 326 WiFi points were facilitated.

Approximately, 10,000 vehicles, including RTC buses, were used for transportation of the participants. Tight security cover is in place with 10,000 police personnel.

As part of the safety protocol, the officials went through RT-PCR tests on Friday.