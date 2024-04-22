Live
- Tirumala: Vasanthotsavam commences
- All efforts on to boost voting percentage: Collector Pravin
- People have lost confidence in Chandrababu: Kakani
- Amit Shah to campaign in TS on April 25
- Malkajgiri devpt is possible only with BJP: Eatala
- NaMo is ‘social media’ PM, while RaGa is real leader: Jagga Reddy
- ‘Viksit Bharat’ only through ‘Modi Guarantee’: Kishan
- Shed hypocrisy on Hindutva
- 2,048 polling centres arranged
- CM Revanth to tour three constituencies today
Just In
‘Prana Pratishta’ of Sri Mogadarmma Lakshmi Padmalayam takes place
Special rituals were performed for the ‘Prana Pratishta’ of idols at the temple
Visakhapatnam: Marking the consecration (Prana Pratishta) of Goddesses Lakshmi, Sri Durga and Sri Saraswathi at Sri Mogadarmma Lakshmi Padmalayam, special rituals were performed at the shrine located at Yendada on Sunday.
The rituals were witnessed by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his family members.
Built in a unique manner by incorporating granite from different locations and without using cement and steel, the temple was constructed following Agamashastra.
Ahead of the ‘Prana Pratishta,’ rituals such as ‘Ankurarpana,’ ‘Viswakshena puja’ among others, were performed at the shrine.
The temple committee members and the chairman of the Sri Mogadaramma Mahalakshmi Padmalayam Charitable Trust S Lakshmi Prasad presided over the ceremony, while the consecration ceremony was carried out under the guidance of Srinivasa Charya Swami and his disciples.