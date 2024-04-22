‘Prana Pratishta’ of Sri Mogadarmma Lakshmi Padmalayam takes place

Visakhapatnam: Marking the consecration (Prana Pratishta) of Goddesses Lakshmi, Sri Durga and Sri Saraswathi at Sri Mogadarmma Lakshmi Padmalayam, special rituals were performed at the shrine located at Yendada on Sunday.

The rituals were witnessed by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with his family members.

Built in a unique manner by incorporating granite from different locations and without using cement and steel, the temple was constructed following Agamashastra.

Ahead of the ‘Prana Pratishta,’ rituals such as ‘Ankurarpana,’ ‘Viswakshena puja’ among others, were performed at the shrine.

The temple committee members and the chairman of the Sri Mogadaramma Mahalakshmi Padmalayam Charitable Trust S Lakshmi Prasad presided over the ceremony, while the consecration ceremony was carried out under the guidance of Srinivasa Charya Swami and his disciples.