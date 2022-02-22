President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady return to New Delhi

Visakhapatnam: After successful completion of the Presidential Fleet Review (PFR), President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind left for New Delhi from the naval air base station INS Dega in Visakhaptnam on Tuesday.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhushan Harichandan arrived at the INS Dega to bid farewell to the President and the First Lady. Among those who visited the naval air base station to bid farewell to the President included State Legislative Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, State Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Flag Officer Commanding-in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, MPs MVV Satyanarayana and Goddeti Madhavi, Special Chief Secretary to Government B Rajasekhar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ayyanar Ravi Shankar, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, Visakhapatnam Rural SP B Krishna Rao.

Later, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan left for Vijayawada from the naval air base station.