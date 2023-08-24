Purandeswari flays YSRCP over rising debt burden on State

Visakhapatnam: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari called upon the party cadre to resolve people’s issues with the support of the Jana Sena Party and expose the YSRCP’s corrupt governance before the public.

Speaking at a meeting of the party office-bearers here on Wednesday, Purandeswari pointed out that the financial status of the State has turned from bad to worse in the past four years.

“Ever since the YSRCP came to power, loans have gone up to Rs 7.44 lakh crore from Rs 3.74 lakh crore mobilised during the previous TDP regime,” criticised Purandeswari, demanding an explanation from AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy regarding the same.

Despite the YSRCP’s promise on liquor ban in AP, Purandeswari pointed out that the State government was selling cheap liquor which is resulting in various health issues among people.

Further, she demanded an explanation for mortgaging government assets, diverting funds and keeping the bills of the contractors pending. “There is a need to stand for the people of Andhra Pradesh and fight for their issues. By doing so, the party will not only make its presence strong in the State but also build confidence among people,” Purandeswari said.

She mentioned that the BJP staged protests against the diversion of Panchayat funds in the State.

Talking about lack of security for women in AP, Purandeswari criticised that even as atrocities against women have been on the rise, no action was initiated by the government to stop them.

Later, the BJP State president discussed with the party leaders and reviewed the action plan in place ahead of the elections.

BJP State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, member of party’s national executive committee Somu Veerraju, former MLC PVN Madhav, among others, participated in the meeting.