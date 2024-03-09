Puttaparthi: Lokesh promises 20 lakh jobs, Rs 3,000 jobless dole

Puttaparthi/Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district) : TDP-Jana Sena Party alliance, if voted to power, would create 20 lakh jobs for the unemployed in the state and the jobless would get unemployment dole of Rs 3,000 per month until they get a job.

Besides, every school-going child in every family will get an education grant of Rs 15,000 each per year with no cap on numbers, according to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Participating in 'Sankaravam' at Puttaparthi and Kadiri in blistering heat here on Friday, Lokesh drew large crowds.

He listed out the promises and contents of the TDP-JSP manifesto saying the parties, if voted to power, would give annual financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to farmers and three gas cylinders free of cost per year to every home.

Women in the age group of 18-59 years in every family will be given Rs 1,500 financial dole per month, Rs 18,000 per year and in 5 years Rs 90,000 to every family besides providing for free travel in RTC buses within the state.

The pension of Rs 4,000 every month will be given to BC woman who completed 50 years of age.

Lokesh said the TDP-JSP government would spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore on BC sub-plan in its five-year term. It would also spend Rs 10,000 crore on self-employment schemes for BC youth. Will give Rs 5,000 crore under Aadarana scheme for BC tool kits to artisans. The Chandranna Bima will be increased to Rs 10 lakh per person. Permanent caste certificates will be given to applicants unlike the present practice of issuing caste certificates for only six months. All BC Bhavans left incomplete will be completed in two years.

He said only TDP government worked for the development of the district and upliftment of people.

He said that people had made the mistake of electing a bullish government and sending home a milk yielding cow.

All that the TDP government did during 2014-19 was annulled by the present government, including scrapping of 90 per cent subsidy for drip irrigation which benefitted 1.3 lakh farmers, he said. “The district was declared a horticulture hub. Input subsidy of Rs 2,000 crore was given during drought period. Roads, bridges and irrigation and drinking water projects were executed,” he added.

Lokesh urged the people to just wait for two months and get rid of the present dispensation and everything would be in place. He stated that developmental works worth Rs 3,000 crores were initiated by former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy in the district, adding that he worked hard for the development of Puttaparthi.

He promised that if the TDP-JSP alliance is elected to power, all scrapped schemes will be restored. New industries would be established. In two years, every house will get a drinking water tap and 193 village tanks will be filled.

He said welfare of party workers is paramount and the party will come to the rescue of party workers in times of crisis. The party spent Rs 100 crore on the welfare of party workers.

Lokesh accused the YSRCP government of foisting 22 false cases against him apart from SC, ST Atrocity cases and attempt to murders cases.

He warned officials who are going overboard to please the government that their names are recorded in the Red Book and when their party returned to power, he would pay back with interest.