Pydah Krishna donates '10L' to Sneha Sandhya Foundation

President of AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry and president of Pydah Educational Academy Pydah Krishna Prasad donated Rs 10 lakh to Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation. Participating in puja rituals held at the C block of the premises at Gambheeram on Friday, he said the amount will be utilised for the construction of the hospice and senior citizens care.





Further, he said support would be continued to the foundation for other activities too. The puja rituals were held in the presence of the age care foundation managing trustee NS Raju, managing director of Sravan Shipping G Sambasiva Rao, Head (HR and Administration) Vizag Asset, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel DS Varma and CEO of Symbiosys Technologies O Naresh Kumar. The donor room to be built to serve the needy would be named after Krishna Prasad's late son Kaushik Pydah.



