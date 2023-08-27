Rajamahendravaram: 2-day national-level tech fest ‘Advika-23’ from Sept 14

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Prof K Padma Raju said that ‘Advika 23’ national-level tech fest will be organised on September 14 and 15 under the auspices of Adikavi Nannaya University College of Engineering.

The Vice-Chancellor unveiled the brochure for ‘Advika-23’ tech fest at a programme held at the university on Saturday.

Later, he said that technical events like paper presentations, poster presentations, tech quizzes, project expo, short filmmaking and expression of ideas with working hypothesis debate will be organised in this tech fest for two days.

The Vice-Chancellor said that all the students doing computer-related courses along with engineering are eligible to participate in it. To participate in the two-day tech fest, they have to register online with an entry fee of Rs 200. Principal Dr P Venkateswara Rao is acting as the convener of Advika 23 tech fest and B Lakshmi, coordinator of the mechanical engineering course, is acting as the co-convener, he added.

P Suresh Verma, V Persis, M Kamala Kumari, B Kejia Rani and D Latha as advisory committee members and K Sriharsha, K Durga Rao, Ch Shiva Rama, J Hanumanthu, B Sudha Kiran and G Keerthi will act as organising committee members.

The details are available on the university website, he said. Registrar Prof G Sudhakar and faculty of the engineering college participated.