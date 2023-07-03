Live
- Hyderabad: OTBI hosts Grand finale of Ideathon
- Vijayawada: 70,000 devotees worship Sakambari Devi
- KCR asks officials to ensure water storage in reservoirs; give priority to drinking water
- 4,947 candidates appear for UPSC exam
- Govt cess of 1% sparks rise in rice prices
- Visakhapatnam Port Authority records highest container throughput in June
- APSRTC to hand over sites on lease
- Hyderabad: Akbaruddin continues to hold sway over electorate
- Hyderabad: Green cotton briefs from Sircilla set to make way into US markets
- For tomato buyers, relief comes through subsidy rate
Rajamahendravaram: HC judge inspects welfare hostels
Rajamahendravaram: High Court judge Justice D Ramesh conducted surprise inspections of various hostels for boys, girls and women in Rajamahendravaram...
Rajamahendravaram: High Court judge Justice D Ramesh conducted surprise inspections of various hostels for boys, girls and women in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. Among them are Dr BR Ambedkar Social Welfare Gurukul Girls Hostel, Government Tribal Welfare Ashram School Hostel, Integrated Welfare Girls Hostel, Kotipalli Bus Stand and Grace Children Mission Home, Prakash Nagar. He inspected rooms and infrastructure in the welfare hostels.
He inquired about the details of records management and checked food menu. After that, the justice had lunch with the children. Care should be taken in the maintenance of toilets in hostels, he directed.
Before that, a meeting was held with judicial, police, revenue officials and members of Juvenile Justice Board, Women and Child Welfare Department and Child Welfare Committee at the District judge office. A review was conducted on the statistics and status of POSCO cases in the district, facilities to be provided in welfare hostels, infrastructure etc. PDJ Gandham Sunitha, Senior civil judge K Pratysha Kumari and others participated.