Rajamahendravaram: HC judge inspects welfare hostels

Rajamahendravaram: High Court judge Justice D Ramesh conducted surprise inspections of various hostels for boys, girls and women in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday. Among them are Dr BR Ambedkar Social Welfare Gurukul Girls Hostel, Government Tribal Welfare Ashram School Hostel, Integrated Welfare Girls Hostel, Kotipalli Bus Stand and Grace Children Mission Home, Prakash Nagar. He inspected rooms and infrastructure in the welfare hostels.

He inquired about the details of records management and checked food menu. After that, the justice had lunch with the children. Care should be taken in the maintenance of toilets in hostels, he directed.

Before that, a meeting was held with judicial, police, revenue officials and members of Juvenile Justice Board, Women and Child Welfare Department and Child Welfare Committee at the District judge office. A review was conducted on the statistics and status of POSCO cases in the district, facilities to be provided in welfare hostels, infrastructure etc. PDJ Gandham Sunitha, Senior civil judge K Pratysha Kumari and others participated.