Rajamahendravaram: TDP-JSP combine announces 15 candidates in Godavari districts

Rajamahendravaram : Out of the total 19 Assembly seats in the erstwhile East Godavari district, TDP and Jana Sena parties have finalised their candidates for 11 seats. Of these, 9 seats were allotted to TDP and two to Jana Sena.

Among the TDP candidates, there are two sitting MLAs — Peddapuram sitting MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and Mandapeta sitting MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao — who would be contesting again for the Assembly.

Adireddy Bhavani is the sitting MLA of Rajahmundry City but this time her husband Srinivas has been selected as the candidate from this constituency. Divya, daughter of TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, has been selected as the candidate for the Tuni constituency.

Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy for Anaparthi, Datla Subba Raju for Mummidivaram, Jyotula Nehru for Jaggampeta constituency and Bandaru Satyananda Rao for Kothapeta have been announced from TDP. Saripella Rajesh Kumar has been finalised as the TDP candidate for P Gannavaram (SC) constituency.

The seat of Kakinada Rural (present Kakinada district) in the joint East Godavari district was allotted to Jana Sena candidate Pantam Nanaji. Bathula Balaramakrishna has been selected as the Jana Sena candidate for the Rajanagaram seat in East Godavari district.

TDP announced candidates for four seats in the combined West Godavari district.

Former minister Pithani Satyanarayana for Achanta constituency, sitting MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu for Palakollu, sitting MLA Manthena Ramaraju for Undi constituency and Arimilli Radhakrishna for Tanuku constituency have been finalised as candidates.