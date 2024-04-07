Rajamahendravaram: TDP, JSP plan a joint road show of Naidu & Pawan

Rajamahendravaram : TDP and Jana Sena leaders are planning a huge road show as part of the campaigning of the alliance candidates representing Konaseema and West Godavari districts and to generate enthusiasm among the ranks of both the parties.

According to sources, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu himself disclosed this during a review meeting with the leaders of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP and contesting candidates from the three parties in Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency.



It is learnt that the process of taking necessary permissions in various areas has started for this road show which is being planned to be organised for a distance of about 75 km. The road show is being planned to be organised from Amalapuram in Konaseema district to Undi in West Godavari district.



If Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan jointly participate in the road show, it is expected to attract huge crowds of people. Leaders of the two parties have been planning to organise such a road show as it would be provide a big boost to the prospects of contesting alliance candidates in the two districts.



The road show of the Naidu and Pawan is likely to be held after the filing of nominations by the candidates, scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations.

