Rasagjna National Multilingual Theatre Festival-2026 from today

Visakhapatnam: The 11thedition of Rasagjna National Multilingual Theatre Festival -2026 will be held at Kalabharathi Auditorium starting from Thursday (October 22).

‘RepatiSatruvu’ (Telugu drama), ‘Death Calls’ (English/Hindi drama), ‘Waiting for Godot’ (Malayalam playlet), ‘Shikandi’ (Telugu playlet), ‘Amey Katha’ (Telugu playlet), ‘Raj Rakto’ (Hindi/Bengali playlet) and ‘Mantra’ (Kannada drama) will be presented during the four-day multilingual theatre festival.

RasagjnaSamskruthikaSevaSamstha founder-president and guest faculty of Andhra University VemaliTrinadha Rao said the festival aims to promote theatre arts and entertain theatre art admirers through a series of dramas and playlets in various languages.

City Police Commissioner ShankhabrataBagchi, Trinadha Rao, and Kalabharathi president MSN Raju among others, attended the festival’s poster launch in Visakhapatnam.

The festival is organised in association with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Andhra Pradesh Department of Language and Culture.