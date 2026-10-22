- Congress steps up graduate voter registration for MLC elections
- PM Modi, Shah to visit TG
- Woman lodges complaint against brother-in-law
- KTR appoints special constituency in-charges for Graduate MLC polls
- Harish attributes drought to Congress govt’s failure
- Buoyed by workers’ rally, BRS will foil bids to weaken Singareni: KTR
- Telangana Government brings in Aadhaar authentication facility for TDR
- Victory for TGSRTC Employees Union in recognition elections
Rasagjna National Multilingual Theatre Festival-2026 from today
Visakhapatnam: The 11thedition of Rasagjna National Multilingual Theatre Festival -2026 will be held at Kalabharathi Auditorium starting from Thursday (October 22).
‘RepatiSatruvu’ (Telugu drama), ‘Death Calls’ (English/Hindi drama), ‘Waiting for Godot’ (Malayalam playlet), ‘Shikandi’ (Telugu playlet), ‘Amey Katha’ (Telugu playlet), ‘Raj Rakto’ (Hindi/Bengali playlet) and ‘Mantra’ (Kannada drama) will be presented during the four-day multilingual theatre festival.
RasagjnaSamskruthikaSevaSamstha founder-president and guest faculty of Andhra University VemaliTrinadha Rao said the festival aims to promote theatre arts and entertain theatre art admirers through a series of dramas and playlets in various languages.
City Police Commissioner ShankhabrataBagchi, Trinadha Rao, and Kalabharathi president MSN Raju among others, attended the festival’s poster launch in Visakhapatnam.
The festival is organised in association with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Andhra Pradesh Department of Language and Culture.
Bandaru Dattatreya holds Alai Balai, says its aim is to unite all
Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions
CJP Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Summoned by Delhi Police
Traffic jam reports at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad after Dussehra holidays
CM Naidu for faster execution of 714 investment MoUs
Amid Poll Turmoil…Impromptu meet by Naidu, Pawan