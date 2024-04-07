Rayadurg: Kalava vows local development, completion of BT project

Rayadurg (Anantapur) : TDP politburo member and MLA candidate for Rayadurg Assembly constituency Kalava Srinivasulu is spearheading a high-profile election campaigning throughout the length and breadth of the constituency by focussing on the failures of both the YSRCP government as well as the dismal performance of the YSRCP MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy who was denied renomination by the party for the same reason. He is going to every doorstep to explain what TDP would do for the people. The first benefit to be bestowed on the people is an increased pension of Rs 4,000 to old age people. Every constituency would witness regional development, including completion of irrigation projects and good roads in rural areas, he says.

YSRCP was the first to select their candidate. Mettu Govinda Reddy, a former TDP leader was nominated in place of the sitting MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy.

Talking to ‘The Hans India', Srinivasulu is more than confident of defeating Mettu Govinda Reddy easily as the odds are against the ruling party. A pro-TDP wave is sweeping the state and the party's victory is firmed up by TDP’s alliance with JSP and BJP parties. The poor performance of the YSRCP government and the failure of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Reddy on the development front and the Chief Minister's lethargic attitude towards farmers and completion of irrigation projects will make it easy for the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance to ride to power smoothly, he said.

He is getting tremendous response from all sections of people. Srinivasulu is a heavy weight compared to his rival Govinda Reddy. The TDP nominee is telling the voters that the industrialisation of the region suffered a jolt ever since YSRCP rode to power. The jeans export industry is in doldrums and many had downed their shutters, Srinivasulu explained to voters.



“The biggest failure of the Chief Minister is his going back on his promise to complete the Bhairavanitippa project by 2023. The project lies where it was left by the TDP government and there has been no progress nor is a single rupee allocated by the government for the project. Once TDP wins, I will get funds for the completion of BT project which will benefit both Kalyandurg and Rayadurg constituencies,” Srinivasulu explained.



The alliance with the JSP and the BJP would ensure a cakewalk victory to the three partner parties, he asserted.

