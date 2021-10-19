Retired military officials team up to serve society

Visakhapatnam: Military jawans and retired military police along with their family members celebrated the 82nd Core Day at Yarada here on Monday. After 30 years, the platform aided them to meet and rejoice together. Military police from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari who served in various wings took part in the celebrations with their family members.

Those who took part in the programme decided to team up in times of any natural calamity and offer service to the people. As a part of it, a committee was formed on the occasion.

Also, fund raising will be done to provide service during disaster, social service, awareness programme on environment, etc.

P Srihari, Kurma Rao, BR Raju and Ananda Rao among others took part in the event.