RINL CO & CCP department achieves another milestone

Visakhapatnam: The Coke Oven and Coal Chemical Plant (CO and CCP) department of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) achieved another milestone of three million oven pushing since its inception. CO & CCP is considered to be the vital unit in an integrated steel plant.

The unit not only produces coke, it also produces many useful products like benzene, toluene, anthracene, benzol, tar, naphthalene and coke oven gas, which are used critically as fuel for various utility purposes throughout the plant.

Speaking on the occasion here on Wednesday, CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt congratulated the department employees for their achievement. Directors DK Mohanty, AK Saxena, CGM (Works) in-charge Abhijit Chakravarthy, senior officers, representatives of various trade unions and employees participated in the programme.

