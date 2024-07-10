Sand will be more accessible to people: Palla

Visakhapatnam: TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that due to the free sand policy brought in Andhra Pradesh, the construction sector has gained momentum in the state.

Expressing happiness over the free sand policy initiated by the BJP-TDP-JSP government, representatives of the construction sector distributed sweets to the construction workers along with the party leaders here on Tuesday and said that there would be a great future for the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao mentioned that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan had taken a good decision for the sake of the public and accused the YSRCP for making controversial statements on the sand policy. He urged the YSRCP leaders to refrain from criticising the new government for taking decisions that benefit the people of the state.

The state president added that the sand policy has just been launched and it would be more accessible to the people in a phased manner.

Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the welfare schemes were being implemented as soon as the alliance government came to power. Further, the MLA mentioned that the Chief Minister is taking decisions to benefit all sections of people in the state.

Meanwhile, in another meeting, Member of Parliament M Sribharat stated that the construction sector has gone for a toss in the past five years. “With the new sand policy, the realty sector is set to flourish. Over 40 lakh workers suffered in the past five years due to non-availability of sand. While the YSRCP government considered sand as a source of income, the alliance government launched the free sand policy for the benefit of the people,” the MP said.

The newly-elected TDP MLAs were felicitated at the party office under the aegis of MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao.