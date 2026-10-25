Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Visakhapatnam
News

‘Save the Reptiles’ campaign builds public awareness on their conservation

In Short

The campaign promoted scientific understanding of reptiles, dispelled common misconceptions and highlighted the importance of reptile conservation

Participants at the reptile conservation programme held at IGZP in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
X

Participants at the reptile conservation programme held at IGZP in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Visakhapatnam: As part of the nationwide 'Save the Reptiles' campaign, a public awareness programme on reptile conservation was organised at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), on Saturday.

Conducted by Ganesh Muthiah, a trustee of Madras Crocodile Bank Trust/Centre for Herpetology (MCBT) and founder and managing trustee of Temple of Reptiles, the programme was held in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, TREE Foundation and Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society.

‘Save the Reptiles’ campaign, a key initiative of the celebrations, aims to expand public awareness and encourage communities across the country to recognise the ecological importance of reptiles and actively support their conservation. The awareness programme was part of a 15,000-km pan-India conservation expedition undertaken by Ganesh Muthiah, which is currently progressing through Andhra Pradesh.

The expedition aims to engage schools, universities, zoos, forest departments, conservation organisations and local communities across more than 20 SDtates and Union Territories. It seeks to inspire people to understand the ecological significance of reptiles and contribute actively to their conservation.

The event commenced with a keynote address by Rahul Pandey, IFS, APCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Andhra Pradesh and I Kasi Viswanadha Raju, Chief Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam. Addressing the participants, Rahul Pandey highlighted the vital role of reptiles in maintaining ecosystem balance and emphasised the need to protect them and their natural habitats. The initiative aimed to promote scientific understanding of reptiles, dispel common misconceptions and highlight the importance of reptile conservation.

Students, wildlife enthusiasts and members of the public were sensitised to the ecological significance of reptiles and the need to promote harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Rani Devalla
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rani Devalla

[email protected]

Rani Devalla is an experienced journalist specialised in a range of beats. From crime to politics, health to human interest, education to defence along with entertainment and feature stories, Rani Devalla, an accomplished writer with a passion for exploring diverse genres, has been reporting for the past 14 years. Serving as Bureau Chief of The Hans India in Visakhapatnam, Rani Devalla contributes to the organisation's editorial department through daily reporting, special stories and feature stories. After completing B.Com, Rani Devalla pursued Masters in Human Resource Management. Prior to joining The Hans India, Rani Devalla worked as a Principal Correspondent with The Hindu Group for six-and-a-half years. With rich expertise, she brings diverse perspectives to her reporting that makes her narratives stand out. When not immersed in writing, the journalist spends time reading, travelling and journaling.

Tags

Save the Reptiles CampaignIndira Gandhi Zoological ParkGanesh MuthiahReptile ConservationAP Forest Department
Next Story

    Top Stories

    More
    Share it
    X