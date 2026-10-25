‘Save the Reptiles’ campaign builds public awareness on their conservation

Visakhapatnam: As part of the nationwide 'Save the Reptiles' campaign, a public awareness programme on reptile conservation was organised at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), on Saturday.

Conducted by Ganesh Muthiah, a trustee of Madras Crocodile Bank Trust/Centre for Herpetology (MCBT) and founder and managing trustee of Temple of Reptiles, the programme was held in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, TREE Foundation and Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society.

‘Save the Reptiles’ campaign, a key initiative of the celebrations, aims to expand public awareness and encourage communities across the country to recognise the ecological importance of reptiles and actively support their conservation. The awareness programme was part of a 15,000-km pan-India conservation expedition undertaken by Ganesh Muthiah, which is currently progressing through Andhra Pradesh.

The expedition aims to engage schools, universities, zoos, forest departments, conservation organisations and local communities across more than 20 SDtates and Union Territories. It seeks to inspire people to understand the ecological significance of reptiles and contribute actively to their conservation.

The event commenced with a keynote address by Rahul Pandey, IFS, APCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Andhra Pradesh and I Kasi Viswanadha Raju, Chief Conservator of Forests, Visakhapatnam. Addressing the participants, Rahul Pandey highlighted the vital role of reptiles in maintaining ecosystem balance and emphasised the need to protect them and their natural habitats. The initiative aimed to promote scientific understanding of reptiles, dispel common misconceptions and highlight the importance of reptile conservation.

Students, wildlife enthusiasts and members of the public were sensitised to the ecological significance of reptiles and the need to promote harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.