Cong leaders told to intensify graduate voter registration

Nalgonda: A constituency level election preparatory meeting was held to ensure the victory of party-backed candidate RamreddySarvotham Reddyfor the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates’ MLC elections. Addressing the gathering, MLC Kethavath Shankar Naik called upon Congress leaders and workers to intensify graduate voter registration and work in coordination.

At the event, held atthe camp office of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday, Naik stressed the need to ensure that every eligible graduate is registered as a voter. The meeting was chaired by Congress party MLC in-charge for Nalgonda, Gummula Mohan Reddy.

Naik urged party leaders and workers to meet graduates personally and explain the eligibility criteria, required documents and application procedure. He emphasised that the registration drive, which continues until November 6, should reach every village and town, with regular reviews of its progress. A special cell has been established at the minister’s camp office to assist graduates with registration.

He also called for an extensive campaign in support of Sarvotham Reddy, particularly among youth and unemployed graduates, while highlighting the importance of voting in the democratic process.

Referring to the prevailing drought conditions caused by the El Niño effect and lack of rainfall, Naik criticised opposition parties for allegedly making false accusations against the government and urged Congress workers to counter them effectively. He said the Congress government was implementing several development and welfare programmes across the state.

Mayor Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy urged party cadres to take an active role in voter registration and work collectively for the candidate’s victory. Former ZPTC member Gummula Mohan Reddy gave a call that the party must retain the sitting MLC seat. Former municipal chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy also called for accelerating registration efforts.

Deputy Mayor Mohammed Ashraf Ali Amer, party office-bearers, former public representatives, corporators, sarpanches and Congress workers attended

the meeting.