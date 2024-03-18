Scholarship for girl students

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to encourage meritorious girl students to pursue medicine, Thanvi Dola Memorial Charitable Trust announced scholarships for meritorious girls belonging to economically weaker sections.

Girl students, who completed Class X in 2023-24, are eligible for the scholarship that offers financial assistance to help cover the cost of Intermediate education pursued in corporate colleges. The applicants should have scored 95 percent in English and General Science in Class X.

The trust introduced scholarships in memory of Thanvi Dola, an aspiring meritorious student, who excelled in academics and dedicated herself to community service, at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. As a student, she made significant contributions to research and was an active member of the campus literary magazine. Application can be submitted to [email protected] or [email protected] or whatsapp 8985774193.