Second advanced manufacturing facility at AMTZ

Visakhapatnam: Ina major boost to India’s medical imaging capabilities, Varex Imaging Manufacturing India Private Limited started its second advanced manufacturing facility at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) campus in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The strategic expansion not only reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to India’s MedTech sector but also advances the country’s ambition to become a global hub for imaging technology and innovation.

Welcoming the expansion as a step aligned with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. MD and Founder-CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma termed the development as a strategic move that not only elevates India’s manufacturing capabilities in medical imaging but also validates AMTZ’s role as a global MedTech innovation hub.

With the launch of its second facility at AMTZ, Varex is set to expand its imaging technology capabilities by establishing two advanced manufacturing lines, India’s first manufacturing facility for Cesium Iodide (CsI) coating, used to enhance digital X-ray image quality while reducing radiation exposure, and another for medical-grade glass tubes essential for X-ray and CT imaging systems.

These technologies, being localised for the first time in India, will bring a full imaging hardware value chain from detector fabrication to X-ray tube assembly under one roof. This pioneering move will not only boost the company’s manufacturing strength but also support Indian OEMs, component suppliers, and diagnostic innovators across the country.

The facility is expected to position India as a competitive exporter of imaging technologies, particularly to emerging markets and low and middle income countries. The second facility follows the successful operations of the company’s first unit at AMTZ, which currently manufactures advanced flat panel detectors, a vital component in digital X-ray imaging systems. These detectors play a key role in modern diagnostics across radiography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging and their local production is helping India reduce its reliance on imported diagnostic components.

The formal groundbreaking ceremony was held in the presence of Andrew Hartman, global senior vice president – Detectors, Varex Imaging Corporation and Vivek Phalle, senior MD and country head, Varex Imaging India and Dr Jitendra Sharma.