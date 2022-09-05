Second phase of Nadu Nedu picks up pace

Visakhapatnam: The second phase of the development works of the schools under 'Nadu Nedu' scheme picks up pace in Visakhapatnam district. In the first phase, about Rs 312 crore was spent in the district for the scheme. However, the revamping list did not include any additional classrooms.

Keeping the merger of schools in view, the state government is now giving significance to additional buildings and classrooms as a part of the second phase of the Nadu Nedu. The decision came into effect following accommodation problems faced due to the merger of the schools. In the united Visakhapatnam district, about 74 schools had been identified and sanctioned funds for the additional classrooms. However, the proposal got cancelled due to space constraints in the merged schools.

However, in the second phase, some of the new schools have been identified for facilitating additional buildings. "We want to complete these works as soon as possible and make them available for the students. Even if there were lapses in carrying out Nadu Nadu works in the past, care has been taken to identify and plug them without any glitches in the second phase," says L Chandrakala, Visakhapatnam District Educational Officer. About Rs 430.59 crore was approved for the second phase of works, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. 1,400 Schools will be developed on all fronts under the scheme.

A total of 4,162 schools were identified for Nadu Nedu in Visakhapatnam district before bifurcation. Of them, 754 primary schools, 226 upper primary schools and 254 high schools have been developed in the first phase. Similarly, 281 schools were identified in Visakhapatnam district, 487 schools in Anakapalli district and 632 schools in Alluri Seetharamaraju district in the second phase. Meanwhile, for the development of the schools in III and V zones under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, the works will be undertaken under the 'Nadu-Nadu' scheme with a total cost of Rs 13 crore. "As a part of the scheme, schools will be developed in 42, 47 and 54 wards of the zone V with an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore. Similarly, works will be undertaken in 15, 18, 19, 22 and 26 wards of zone III at a cost of Rs 7.32 crore," explains Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari who laid foundation stone for the development works on Saturday along with North constituency YSRCP coordinator KK Raju.