Live
- Free spraying of Pusa bio-de-composer solution will be done in 5000 acres in Delhi: Gopal Rai
- Won't the country go bankrupt if crores of loans waived of entrepreneurs; DCM questions PM
- FPIs have turned sellers in Indian market after 3 months
- You must be X Premium subscriber to get ad revenue share: Musk
- Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appointed as TTD chairman
- Laos receives over 1.6 million international tourists in H1
- No culprit to be left: Anantapuram DIG Ammi Reddy reiterates
- Kolkata Police busts child trafficking racket involving around 100 surrogate mothers
- Saluting Indian weavers on National Handloom Day: These Made-in-India D2C Brands are championing the cause!
- Situation under control in Haryana’s Nuh: CRPF Inspector-General
Just In
Section 30 of Police Act clamped in Anakapalli district
Highlights
Anakapalli: The Anakapalli police imposed Section 30 of Police Act in Anakapalli, Parawada and Narsipatnam sub-divisions of Anakapalli district from...
Anakapalli: The Anakapalli police imposed Section 30 of Police Act in Anakapalli, Parawada and Narsipatnam sub-divisions of Anakapalli district from Saturday.
As per the enforcement, public assemblies, processions, any other activities on public roads or streets are punishable under the Act, announced the Anakapalli police.
Those who want to organise public assemblies or programmes should approach respective division and ensure to take prior permission at Sub Divisional Offices.
The decision comes into effect to maintain law and order in the region and avoid any untoward incident. The police warned that stern action would be taken against violators.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS