Section 30 of Police Act clamped in Anakapalli district

Anakapalli: The Anakapalli police imposed Section 30 of Police Act in Anakapalli, Parawada and Narsipatnam sub-divisions of Anakapalli district from Saturday.

As per the enforcement, public assemblies, processions, any other activities on public roads or streets are punishable under the Act, announced the Anakapalli police.

Those who want to organise public assemblies or programmes should approach respective division and ensure to take prior permission at Sub Divisional Offices.

The decision comes into effect to maintain law and order in the region and avoid any untoward incident. The police warned that stern action would be taken against violators.