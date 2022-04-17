Senior citizens have to be aware of legal aid: Justice Ahsanuddin

Visakhapatnam: It is sad to note the quantum of distress experienced by the elderly as they continue to be neglected by their children for various reasons, said Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of AP State Legal Services Authority.

Addressing the gathering at the orientation programme held on the Implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 at YVS Murty Auditorium here on Saturday, he exhorted the learned to take the lead in creating awareness among the senior citizens and help them understand the role of judicial system and the helplines that would come in handy for them in times of dire need.

Briefing that each law has a particular purpose to serve, he shared insights into the spirit of the law and the means to approach the court without any hesitancy. He observed that not many senior citizens look forward to taking a legal route despite facing ordeals at home.

"This may be due to the 'misplaced' love for their children and for the fear of losing whatever little love left for them," he noted.

Referring to those who were worried about losing their children's care if they complain, the Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah asserted, "You are not begging for anything, it is your fundamental right on the property and the onus lies on the children to take care of their parents and this needs to be understood."

He exhorted people to alert the officials concerned whenever they come across affected senior citizens as the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) would come to their aid.

About the significant part essayed by the media in bringing out the problems faced by the elderly, he urged the media personnel to present facts without taking sides and to the extent the issue is supposed to be reported.

DLSA Chairman cum Principal District Judge A Hari Haranadha Sarma, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth and Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, among others were present.