Shanti homam performed at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: As part of the cleansing and purifying ritual ‘Samprokshanam,’ Shanti homam was performed at Simhachalam Devasthanam on Tuesday. The homam was performed in the temple in the presence of Executive Officer A Trinadh Rao, MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, PGVR Naidu, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and temple officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganta Srinivasa Rao questioned the temple officials how they could buy a kg of ghee for Rs.344 for the laddu preparation, while a kg of ghee was sourced for Rs 1,400 to perform a yagam ritual in Simhachalam during the YSRCP’s tenure. “After tasting the laddu, I flagged out the issue much earlier as the ghee used in the preparation is of low quality. It is an unforgivable offence to use adulterated ingredients for the prasadam preparations at the temples,” the MLA said.

Srinivasa Rao warned that stringent action would be taken once the lab reports confirm that adulterated ghee was incorporated at the Devasthanam. Extending support to Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that some of the party cadre will also observe ‘deeksha’ in support of the Deputy CM.