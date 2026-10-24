‘Shikhandi’ drama enthrals theatre connoisseurs

Visakhapatnam: The women of the Mahabharata were not merely characters in an epic. They continue to inspire generations for their strong character, grit and determination. From Amba to Shikhandi, their journeys reflect diverse dimensions and phases of a woman’s life. These were presented impressively through the Telugu drama ‘Shikhandi’ at Kalabharathi Auditorium on Friday.

Staged as part of the second day of the 11th edition of the ‘Rasagjna National Multilingual Theatre Festival -2026,’ the Telugu drama was written and directed by Ram Holagundi and presented by Nishumbhita School of Drama, Hyderabad.

Organised by Rasagjna Samskruthika Seva Samstha, the event also saw presentation of Malayalam drama ‘Waiting for Godot.’ Written by Samuel Beckett, directed by Raja Warrier, the drama was presented by Stage India Performing Arts and Research Centre, Kerala.