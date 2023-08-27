Sileru cops seize ganja worth Rs 1 cr

Rajamahendravaram: Sileru police in Chinthapalli sub-division of Alluri Sitarama Rajudistrict seized 901 kg ganja worth about Rs 1 crore, whichwas being transported in a van from Odisha to Vijayawada.

Under thedirection of district SP Tuhin Sinha, Chintapalli DSP K Pratap Siva Kishore and his staff have been keeping a vigil onthe habitual offenders involved in ganja cases and conducting extensivevehicle inspections to prevent the smuggling of ganja.

On Friday night, GK Veedi CI G Ashok Kumar andSileru SI J Ramakrishna received information that a large quantity ofganja was being transported to the Andhra from Odisha. Based onthis information, the police conducted vehicle checks at the Mayabazarjunction of Dharakonda village.

When a truck coming from Odisha via Petraivillage was stopped and checked, 901 kg ganja was found being packed in 35 bags.

Four persons, Karri Appanna, Setti Rambabu, Setti Chinnabbaiand Korra Narayana,were arrested in case.

CI Ashok Kumarsaid that three more people are absconding and a search was on for them. The four arrested were produced in the court on Saturdayand sent to remand. The police said that the ganja was bought inTalapadar village of Chitrakonda block in the Odisha state. It wassaid that this ganja was being transported to the plains by a personfrom Krishna district.

Chintapalli DSP KPratap Siva Kishore said that meetings were being held in villages to prevent smuggling of ganja. He warned that if youth were caught transporting ganja, they will be sent to jail and Preventing Detention Act will be slapped and their properties will be confiscated. Heappreciated the staff working hard to stop the ganja smuggling.