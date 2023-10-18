Simhachalam temple receives Hundi offerings of Rs 1.1 cr

Visakhapatnam: The Hundi of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple netted an income of Rs 1.1 crore in the past 20 days. The devotees offered about 5 grams of gold, 7.5-kg silver and currency notes from different countries, including USA, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, England, UAE and Saudi. The Hundi counting was organised at the temple premises here on Tuesday.



The counting process at Simhachalam was carried out under the supervision of temple Executive Officer S Srinivasa Murthy, EE D Srinivasa Raju, AEOs Ramana Murthy, Bhramaramba and Narasimha Raju. Temple staff and volunteers participated in the counting exercise.