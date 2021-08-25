Sky is the limit for women who aspire to achieve their goals: Vasireddy Padma

Visakhapatnam: Women empowerment takes in different forms such as financial, political and social. Despite the competitive scenario, women are making a mark in every arena they step into and there is a lot of development taking place for them now, observed Andhra Pradesh Women Commission (APWC) chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

Taking part in discussions held over women empowerment organised here on Tuesday, involving women from various fields, the chairperson said sky was the limit for the women who aspire to achieve their goals. "Though women grab opportunities and stand out in various fields, atrocities against them continue to happen. To bring in change, the state government has taken a big leap through implementing welfare schemes, rolling out 50 percent reservation for women, protecting women's rights, etc. However, there is a need to build a supportive network to fight against the atrocities meted out by women," she said. Referring to the recent attacks on women in Guntur and Vizianagaram, she called for collective efforts to place a check on violence with the support of a network of women.

Also, she mentioned that the network of women should work towards empowering women at the grassroots. "Women from the secretariats, DWCRA group and other professions should be part of the network. Since reaching out to the grassroots is a time-consuming exercise, there is a need to speed up the process and ensure safety of women at all levels through the network," she emphasised. Women from various professional backgrounds shared their views on empowerment, decisions to be taken on multiple issues and the need to implement them effectively.

GVMC mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Anakapalle MP B Satyavathi, YCP leader P Ramani Kumari, Andhra University professors, among others attended the programme.