Special trains on Hyderabad-Cuttack-Hyderabad routes

Visakhapatnam: To clear extra rush, the East Coast Railway has decided to run special trains on the routes of Hyderabad–Cuttack-Hyderabad.

As a part of it, Hyderabad-Cuttack special train (07165) will leave Hyderabad on July 11, 18 and 25 at 8.10 pm and reach Duvvada at 9.05 am the next day. It departs Duvvada at 9.07 and reaches Cuttack at 5.45 pm.

In the return direction, the Cuttack-Hyderabad special train (07166) will leave Cuttack on July 12, 19 and 26 at 10.30 pm and reach Duvvada the next day at 7.35 am. It will depart Duvvada at 7.37 am and reach Hyderabad at 9 pm.

The train halts at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar between Hyderabad and Cuttack.

Meanwhile, as a part of experimental stoppage of trains, Korba-Visakhapatnam Korba Express (18517) will stop at Singapur Road station with effect from July 6. In the return direction, Visakhapatnam-Korba Express (18518) will stop at Singapur Road with effect from July 6. Korba Express (18517) will arrive at Singapur Road at 2.30 am and depart at 2.32 am.