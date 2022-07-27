Special trains to run between Vizag, Smvt Bengaluru

Visakhapatnam: Considering the demand of the public in view and providing a comfortable journey, East Coast Railway has decided to run a special train between Visakhapatnam- SMVT Bengaluru for eight trips.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Anup Satpathy did relentless efforts at various levels for bringing this train on track.

Visakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru superfast weekly special train (08543) will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3:55 pm on August 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th and September 4th, 11th,18th, 25th and reach SMVT Bengaluru the next day at 9 am.

In return, SMVT Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Superfast weekly special train (08544) will leave SMVT Bengaluru on Mondays at 3:50 pm on August 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th and September 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th which will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 11 am.

The train will halt at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam an SMVT Bengaluru.

Due to non-interlocking works in Vijayawada division, some of the trains were cancelled, few others partially cancelled.

Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam (17267) and Visakhapatnam – Kakinada Port (17268) will be cancelled till August 2.

Similarly, from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam (12718), the train will be partially cancelled between Tuni and Visakhapatnam till August 2. Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada (12717) train is partially cancelled between Visakhapatnam-Tuni; Guntur-Visakhapatnam (17239) partially cancelled between Samalkot to Visakhapatnam till August 2; Visakhapatnam-Guntur (17240) partially cancelled between Visakhapatnam-Samalkot till August 3.