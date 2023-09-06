Spl trains between Vizag, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers intended for Varanasi, Railways have decided to run special trains between Visakhapatnam and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction for eight trips.

Visakhapatnam-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (08588) special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 12.30 noon on Wednesdays from September 6 to 25 which will reach Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction the next day at 1.30 pm.

In return, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-Visakhapatnam (08587) train will leave Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 7:10 pm on Thursdays from September 7 to 26 and will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 8.30 pm.

The pair of trains will have stoppages at Simhachalam, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Hatia, Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Lateher, Daltonganj, Garwaroad, Dehri, Sasaram and Bhabua Road between Visakhapatnam and Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction stations.

Meanwhile, in view of security and other important arrangements for the prestigious G20 Summit from December 8 to 10 in New Delhi, to reduce passenger traffic in New Delhi Railway Station, some of the trains were given temporary stoppage.

Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud express (20808) train leaving Amritsar on September 9 will have temporary stop at Badli. Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express train (20805) leaving Visakhapatnam on September 7 and 8 will temporarily stops at Hazrat Nizamuddin. For more details,

passengers can contact NTES app and passenger helpline 139.

Cancellation of trains: Owing to safety works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway, some of the trains got cancelled.

Kakinada-Visakhapatnam passenger special (17267) leaving Kakinada till September 10; Visakhapatnam-Kakinada passenger special (17268) leaving Visakhapatnam till September 10; Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam passenger special (07466) leaving Rajahmundry till September 10; Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry passenger special (07467) leaving Visakhapatnam from September 10 will be cancelled.

Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express (17239) leaving Guntur till September 10; Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express (17240) leaving Visakhapatnam from September 6 to 11; Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express (22701) leaving Visakhapatnam on September 6, 8 and 9; Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam Uday Express (22702) leaving Vijayawada on September 6, 8 and 9; Guntur- Rayagada Express (17243) leaving Guntur till September 9; Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi Express (12805) leaving Visakhapatnam till September 9; Lingampalli–Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express (12806) leaving Lingampally till September 10; Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Ratnachal express (12718) leaving Vijayawada till September 10; Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Ratnachal express (12717) leaving Visakhapatnam till September 10; Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam express (17219) leaving Machilipatnam till September 9; Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam express (17220) leaving Visakhapatnam till September 10 will be cancelled.

Partial cancellation: Tirupati –Visakhapatnam Double Decker Express (22708) leaving Tirupati on September 6th and 8th will be short terminated at Samalkot; Visakhapatnam- Tirupati Double Decker Express (22707) will start from Samalkot on September 7th and 9th instead of Visakhapatnam. Hence there will be no services of these trains between Samalkot and Visakhapatnam.