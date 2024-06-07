Srikakulam: Alliance wave gives chance to novices

Srikakulam: The wave in favour of TDP-led alliance gave an opportunity to new faces in Srikakulam district. Out of total 10 Assembly seats in the district, five debutants got elected from five Assembly seats.

TDP alliance candidate Gondu Sankar was elected as MLA first time from Srikakulam Assembly constituency. He served as sarpanch of Kistappapeta village in Srikakulam mandal and was given Assembly ticket. He won against his rival YSRCP candidate minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

From Palakonda seat, Nimmaka Jaya Krishna contested as JSP nominee and won defeating his rival YSRCP candidate Viswasarayi Kalavathi. She was MLA twice in 2014 and 2019. Jaya Krishna is son of former MLA Nimmaka Gopala Rao. After the death of his father, he continued as TDP leader and this time before elections, he joined as JSP leaving TDP and achieved victory as MLA for the first time.

In Pathapatnam, Mamidi Govinda Rao was given MLA ticket unexpectedly by the TDP and won against his rival YSRCP candidate Reddy Shanthi. He has no political experience and backup and absolute luck worked for him. Failure of the TDP Pathapatnam in-charge Kalamata Venkata Ramana Murthy turned in his favour.

In Palasa, Gouthu Sireesha was elected for the first time as MLA by defeating her rival YSRCP candidate Seediri Appala Raju. She is daughter of former minister Gouthu Syama Sundara Sivaji and granddaughter of freedom fighter Gouthu Latchanna.

In Etcherla, Nadikuduti Eswara Rao won on BJP ticket unexpectedly. For the first time in history, a BJP candidate was elected as MLA from Srikakulam district. Though it is a national party having not even double digit voting numbers in the district, the party got an MLA owing to alliance. Eswara Rao defeated YSRCP incumbent MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar.