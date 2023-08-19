Srikakulam: Employees’ issues will be taken up with government says Collector Shrikesh

Srikakulam : Grievances of government employees working in various departments will be forwarded to the government for solving them, stated district Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar. He organised Grievance Day for government employees at the conference hall in the Collectorate in Srikakulam on Friday.

On every third Friday in the month, government employees’ grievances day will be conducted to receive their problems and resolving the same on quick pace.

About 26 employees registered their grievances over several issues and problems and the Collector gave suggestions to them how to overcome them. He informed that all these grievances will be forwarded to the government for permanent and scientific solution. He appealed to the employees to register their grievances with proofs and facts, but not on vague, imaginary and expected issues. Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar said that it is an opportunity to the government employees to explain their difficulties and get them solved as per rules and regulations.