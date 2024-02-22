Srikakulam: Importance of mother tongue stressed

Srikakulam : Learn any language in the world for earning purpose and for livelihood but not forgot mother tongue, said Dr B R Ambedkar University (BRAU) vice-chancellor Prof K R Rajani.

International Mother Language Day was observed at Telugu and English languages departments on BRAU campus at Etcherla in the district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor explained the importance of mother tongue for overall improvement of children and students. She said one should not ignore or forget the mother language though they can learn any language for employment.

Andhra University retired professor P Subba Rao stressed on the need to protect and preserve of all languages across the world. Along with the prime languages, dialects are also required to be protected for preserving the tradition and culture of the various sections of people. He said India is a country having numerous dialects in different parts across the country.

BRAU registrar B Addayya, Telugu and English departments’ coordinators P Ravi Kumar and M Balaram Naidu, teaching, non-teaching staff and students attended.