Srikakulam: Karnataka Bank services lauded
Srikakulam : Karnataka Bank is providing quality and quick services said its customers.
The Bank’s branch established in Srikakulam nine years ago and its 9th anniversary celebrated on Wednesday. On the occasion the Bank chief manager, K.Raghavendra Rao, branch manager, S.Gurunadha Rao explained that the Bank to be completed its 100 years of establishment by 18 February this year and planning to celebrate different events 100 days.
Srikakulam district bar association president, Yenni Surya Rao, bank legal
advisor, Aguru Umamaheswara Rao, different business and establishments owners, K.Vasantha Raju, M.S.Vijay Kumar and others lauded services of the bank and explained how the Karnataka Bank is different from other banks.
