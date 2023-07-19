Srikakulam: Stop harassment of Asha workers in the name of various works and reports, demanded Asha Workers Union district leaders K Nagamani, D DhanaLaxmi and G Amaravathi.

The workers staged a dharna in front of the District Medical and Health office in Srikakulam city on Tuesday under the aegis of CITU.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders lamented that the government was allotting irrational and non-related works to Asha workers. Thus they were being subjected to mental stress and work pressure every day.

They complained that Asha workers were not being provided quality cell phones, reasonable internet package by paying high charges etc. As a result Asha workers were facing difficult situation while prepare online reports which are consuming a lot of time.

Without any type of training, the workers are unable to perform work effectively which is not rational, the leaders lamented. They demanded supply of quality cell phones, rational internet package with high speed internet package to enable the workers to perform well. Later the Asha Workers Union leaders and workers

submitted a memorandum to the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr B.Meenakshi by explaining their woes categorically.