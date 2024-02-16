Srikakulam: YSRCP leaders plundering natural resources, alleges Lokesh

Srikakulam : YSRCP leaders are exploiting natural resources like sand, gravel and stones, alleged TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. He addressed public meetings in Rajam and Etcherla Assembly constituencies on Thursday as part of his Sankharavam.

Lokesh lamented that Nagavali river is useful only for YSRCP leaders in Rajam, Palakonda, Amadalavalasa to exploit sand and selling it at high price. He compared sand price during TDP rule when it was free with the exploitation under YSRCP rule.

He expressed serious concern over sand price being Rs 5,000 per tractor and more in the district which is highly burdensome on common man. During TDP rule, sand was supplied to customers at a cost Rs 1,000 and below per tractor load, he recalled.

In Rajam, YSRCP local MLA, Kambala Jogulu, MLC Palavalasa Vikranth and Vizianagaram district Zilla Parishad chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Srinu are looting sand, gravel and stones from quarries, Lokesh alleged. He assured that all these issues will be solved once the TDP comes to power.

He also lamented that the YSRCP leaders in Etcherla constituency turned anti-social elements and harassing industrialists here due to which the owners of various industrial units are reluctant to provide jobs to local skilled youth.

He pointed out that the YSRCP is resorting illegal ways to enrol fake votes which is coming into light and officials concerned are becoming scapegoats. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s advisor Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy enrolled as voter in both Mangalagiri and Ponnuru.

Lokesh termed Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ‘420’ and a total 28 cases have been pending against him. Several YSRCP leaders joined TDP in Rajam and Etcherla constituencies on the occasion.

TDP politburo member Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, party leaders K Murali Mohan, K Appala Naidu and others were present.