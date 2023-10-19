Srisailam: Lord rides on Kailasa Vahana to bless devotees

Srisailam (Nandyal) : On the fourth day of 9-day Dasara Navaratri Mahotsavams, the devotees in large numbers thronged the sacred Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Wednesday. Early in the morning, the devotees after taking holy dips in river Krishna made a beeline to have the darshan of presiding deities.

On the fourth day, the authorities have organised Kumari Puja, Kushmanda Durga Alankaram and Kailasa Vahana Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi on Wednesday.

The authorities early in the morning have performed special Kumkumarchana, Navavarchana, Japanistas, Parayana, Surya Namaskaram, Chandi Homam, Panchakshari, Bhramari, Bala Japanistas, Chandi Parayana, Chaturveda Parayana and Kumari Puja besides offering morning prayers to Goddess Bhramarambika Devi.

Rudra Homam, Rudraya Ganga Japam and Rudra Parayanam were also performed. Later in the evening Japam, Parayanaam, Naavavarchana, Kukumarchana, and Chandi Homam were also organised. Late in the evening after 9 pm, Kalaratri Puja, Amma vari Astana Seva and Suvasini Puja were also performed.

The authorities have also stated that Kumari Puja was performed and it would be performed every day till the end of Mahotsavams. On the fourth day, the girl children under the age of 2-10 years have been invited and offered prayers after presenting them with flowers, fruits and new clothes. Kumari Puja is one of the main event at the Dasara Mahotsavams.

In a similar manner, as part of Nava Durga Alankaram, Goddess Bhramarambika Devi was decorated as Kushmanda Durga incarnation. This is fourth form of Nava Durga Alankaram. The Devi would be having eight shoulders (Asta Bhujamulu). In other form, she is also known as Asta Bhuja Devi. The Kushmanda Durgabhas created the universe when there was nothing and is engulfed with totally darkness. As a result of creating the universe, she was also called as Adi Swaroopini of the universe. By havig the darshan of the zKhusmanda Durga Alankaram, people would be blessed with health and prosperity besides longevity and success.