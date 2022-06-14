Stage set for T20 match

Visakhapatnam: The stage is set for the much-awaited third T20 international cricket match between India and South Africa.

As a part of the security arrangements, more than 850 police personnel from various wings have been deployed.

At the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in PM Palem, CCTV cameras at entry points and a command control room were set up.

As announced earlier, the spectators are dissuaded from getting plastic water bottles, other items and edible stuff to the stadium.

Cricket players from both the countries arrived in Visakhapatnam in a special flight and they have been put up at Radisson Blu in Sagar Nagar. Those who have bought the tickets for the match have to arrive at the venue before two hours. Dedicated parking spaces were arranged for the spectators. This apart, traffic diversions are in place and they will be enforced from 2 pm to midnight on Tuesday. Vehicles arriving from Anakapalli heading to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram would be diverted to Anandapuram, Pendurthi, Sabbavaram and Lankalapalem. Similarly, heavy vehicles plying to Vizianagaram and Srikakulam would be diverted to NAD Junction, Pendurthi, Anakapalli and Anandapuram.

RTC buses will play from Kurmannapalem, Old Gajuwaka, Simhachalam, Pendurthi, RTC Complex, Tagarapuvalasa and Bheemunipatnam to stadium between 4 pm to 5.30 pm. The return journey will commence from 10 pm on Tuesday. "In order to control the traffic congestion and ease the flow, 100 special buses will be operated across the city. This will mitigate the parking woes at the stadium," says A Appala Raju, RM of APSRTC, Vizag region.

RTC buses and vehicles, not going to the cricket stadium, would be diverted along Visakha Valley School Junction (NH), Rushikonda, Timmapuram, Beach Road and Marikavalasa two hours prior to the commencement of the cricket match.

Meanwhile, autorickshaws will be allowed up to Yendada junction. They will be diverted through Beach Road and Rushikonda.