Live
Just In
Students advised to hone their skills
Visakhapatnam: India will become the third largest economy in the coming days and everyone should contribute towards it, said OSD, Andhra University Professor V Krishna Mohan.
Addressing ‘DISHA Commerce and Management Meet 2024’ organised by Samata College here on Thursday, he mentioned that according to Industry 4.0, there is a need to adopt advanced technology.
Fluent Grid vice president Winston SK Adams stressed the importance of applying lessons learned in the classrooms to research, and surviving in the changing competitive world from time to time. Students are advised to improve their skills.
Institution dean and correspondent S Vijaya Ravindra said that hundreds of students have been directed towards employment opportunities for the past 22 years.
College principal C Srinivasa Rao, convener S Madhavi Latha, co-convenor D Hymavathi, students from East and West Godavari districts participated in the meet.