‘Swami Bhakti’ made Sudhakar Reddy become AAG, says Sharmila

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president made a sensational comment on Sunday regarding the appointment of the Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy.

She alleged that it was a quid pro quo for his efforts to see that the name of her father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was included in the charge-sheet. She alleged that Sudhakar Reddy had knocked on three courts for this and in return Jagan within six days of taking oath as the Chief Minister made him the additional advocate general.

Addressing the media at Ukkunagaram on Sunday, Sharmila pointed that back then, if her father's name was not entered in the charge-sheet, Jagan Mohan Reddy would not have got bail. Sharmila recalled, adding that Sudhakar Reddy's recent statements proved his devotion for Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sharmila said Sudhakar Reddy was unknown to many in the society. Referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy, she asked, "Would any son give top position to an advocate who included his father's name in the charge sheet? It is nothing but a quid pro quo," she said.

But false propaganda was being spread that it was Congress which was responsible for inclusion in the charge-sheet. Sharmila said she came to know the truth only recently. “The truth was that it was Sudhakar Reddy under the guidance of Jagan Mohan Reddy, made sure that my father's name was included in the charge-sheet filed in the CBI,” Sharmila explained.

Reacting to the YSRCP manifesto, the APCC chief said it has no credibility. People will not trust the new manifesto. He had miserably failed to implement the earlier one. Jagan had gone back on all his promises, she said.

The YSRCP government failed to complete projects initiated by YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Although funds have been allotted for the welfare of the farming community, no amount was spent on farmers as mentioned in the manifesto. The new manifesto is fit only to be dumped in the dustbin," Sharmila commented.

The YSRCP has cheated the students by not giving fee reimbursement. The government had failed in all respects and hence people need to understand that it was time to pack up this government, she added.