TDP candidate assures to provide concession on power tariff

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat speaking at a meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Highlights

Telugu Desam Party will always recognise the services of community helpers, said TDP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat.

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party will always recognise the services of community helpers, said TDP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat.

Interacting with the Nayee Brahmin community representatives at Gopalapatnam here on Tuesday, he criticised the YSRCP government for degrading the economic condition of those dependent on the work rendered by community helpers. In Hindu tradition, Nayee Brahmins were given high priority for every auspicious occasion, he added.

Sribharat said that the power charges increased by the ruling party have become burdensome for salon shop operators.

Once the alliance government comes to power, the MP candidate assured that the new government would work to provide concessions on power tariff.

West constituency candidate PGVR Naidu said the alliance government would extend financial assistance to all community helpers.

