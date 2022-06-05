  • Menu
TDP leader Anitha interacts with gas leak victims

TDP women wing president V Anitha with the victims of gas leak at NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalle on Saturday
TDP women wing president V Anitha with the victims of gas leak at NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalle on Saturday 

Highlights

  • Enquires about the condition of the victims and interacts with the doctors
  • Appeals to the doctors to provide better treatment to the victims

Visakhapatnam: TDP women wing president V Anitha visited NTR Government Hospital at Anakapalle and interacted with the victims of gas leak that occurred at Brandix India Apparel City at Atchutapuram in Anakapalle district who are getting treated here on Saturday.

The TDP leader enquired about the condition of the victims and interacted with the doctors. She called for the formation of high level committee to investigate the incident and appealed to the doctors to provide better treatment to the victims.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Forum (HRF) Visakhapatnam district president M Sarat and AP and TS coordination committee member VS Krishna pointed out at that the toxic gas leak at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on June 3 indicates the pathetic industrial safety culture in and around Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts.

The incident clearly showed how authorities concerned have failed to ensure safety standards at workplaces for employees and those residing around industrial units. Medical and health facilities at the SEZ and various industrial units are deplorably inadequate. In fact, medical facilities for over 60,000 workers in industrial units in the area have grossly been inadequate, they said.

Despite bringing the issue several times to the fore, they said, no action was taken to address the occupational safety and working conditions in industrial units and put effective and corrective measures in place.

