TDP still undecided on Kovur candidate

Nellore : Suspense over Kovur Assembly segment continues in TDP as the party is still undecided whether to field Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, the wife of Vemireddy Prabharaka Reddy, or not.

The TDP is waiting for the finalisation of seat sharing with Jana Sena and BJP before taking a final decision. It’s said that BJP is expecting either Nellore Lok Sabha or Nellore city Assembly seat.

Another aspirant for this seat from TDP is Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy, son of former Kovur TDP MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, who was also in-charge of Kovuru constituency earlier.

TDP sources say that party high command had already decided former Minister P Narayana as the nominee for Nellore city Assembly segment, while it is not averse to field Prabhakar Reddy from Nellore Lok Sabha. The party has been looking for not only a strong candidate but also one, who is financially strong and Prabhakar Reddy meets both the criteria. From YSRCP, Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy would be contesting from Kovur Assembly segment and hence TDP needs someone, who could take on Nallapareddy family.

After the death of his father Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy, who won in 1983 on TDP ticket and later in 1989 on Congress ticket, Prasanna Kumar Reddy won six times including two by-elections. Sources disclosed that there is also the possibility of asking Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy to contest from Kavali Assembly segment.