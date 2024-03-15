TDP’s move to continue Sirisha dashes JSP leaders’ hopes

Srikakulam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders were disappointed over TDP, not the JSP, contesting from Palasa. As part of alliance between the two parties, JSP leaders V Durga Rao and noted doctor Daneti Sridhar expected party ticket from Palasa. Initially, leader DurgaRao expected Palasa ticket as part of seat sharing and worked hard to get people’s trust and also to attract attention of the leadership of both JSP and TDP.

But in the later stage, Daneti Sridhar joined the JSP from YSRCP after differences with the ruling party leaders. Sridhar served for YSRCP for the last three years and expected a good position but the party district and state level leaders did not recognise him. Unable to bear the situation in YSRCP, Sridhar joined the JSP leaving YSRCP.

Since joining in JSP, Sridhar had been expecting Palasa ticket as part seat sharing between TDP and JSP, as per the party sources. But the TDP high command reportedly did not wish to change its candidate in Palasa and decided to continue with Gouthu Sirisha as its candidate.

Sirisha is daughter of senior legislator and former minister G S S Sivaji and granddaughter of freedom fighter Gouthu Latchanna. TDP high command is not willing to disappoint Sirisha this time considering her background. This political development is causing displeasure for JSP leader Daneti Sridhar who joined JSP expecting seat. But here also circumstances turned adverse to him.