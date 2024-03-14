Telangana Chief Minister to extend support to Ukku stir

Visakhapatnam : Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gidugu Rudra Raju called for the successful conduct of the ‘Steel Plant Declaration’ public meeting to be organised by the National Congress Party against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing media at AITUC office on Wednesday along with Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) members, Rudra Raju said sacrifices made by the displaced families, who gave land for the establishment of the industry, should not be wasted.

He said that with the main objective of providing employment to the locals through the establishment of public sector industries in North Andhra, the Congress Party had established the VSP in the region.

The CWC member alleged that the Central government is trying to hand it over to the private players, which has a great history. He appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to save the VSP at any cost and keep it as a major goal.

The Congress party would support those who are extending support to the Ukku stir. It will give top priority to the agitation and saving the VSP from getting privatised will be included in the party’s manifesto, he said.

Further, Rudra Raju informed that Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would announce the party’s strategy on the VSP in the ensuing public meeting which will be held under the banner of the ‘Steel Plant Declaration.’ He said that the ruling party YSRCP and the Opposition TDP are neglecting the issues of the AP people.

They are not in a position to point out the Union government for injustices being done to the state. However, the Congress will stand on the side of the people and fight for their rights, he mentioned. Speaking on the occasion, PCC state working president P Rakesh Reddy informed that the public meeting will be held at ‘Trishna Grounds’ in Ukkunagaram on March 15 from 4 pm. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with state PCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, manifesto committee members Pallam Raju, Raghuveera Reddy and JD Seelam will be present along with other national leaders, he added.

He said that CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao, CPI state secretary Rama Krishna and Aam Aadmi Party state leaders, India alliance members will participate and address the gathering in support of the declaration against the privatisation of the VSP.

He demanded that the rest of the political parties in the state should make their stand clear about saving the steel plant. Film director P Sathya Reddy said Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will release the movie trailer of ‘Ukku Satyagraham’ which was shot in the backdrop of the VSP movement. He hoped that the movement would become more active through this film.

VUPPC representatives D Adinarayana, N Ramachandra Rao, J Ayodhya Ramu, PCC spokesperson Jerripotula Muthyalu stated that people will face victory when political movements become part of the public movement. Congress leaders Prasad Reddy, representatives of the VUPPC KSN, D Apparao, V Srinivasa Rao, D Suresh Babu, V Ram Mohan Kumar and V Prasad were present.