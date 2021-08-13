TNSF demands filling of vacancies in govt depts

Vizianagaram: Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF), students' wing of TDP staged a protest at RTC bus stand on Thursday and demanding Chief Minister to fill all vacancies in the government department. Telugu Yuvatha constituency president Vemali Chaitanya Babu, said that the Chief Minister has assured to fill all the 2.30 lakh of vacancies but after coming to power he forgot his promise. As of now only 10,143 jobs were filled in various departments. He said that in 2019 unemployment rate was 3.6 per cent but now it's escalated to 13.5 per cent in 2021. TNSF leader P Tarak Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government is implementing the unemployment dole, which was launched by the TDP government but on the other side it's not creating jobs either in government sector or in private sectors. Later they took out a rally.

