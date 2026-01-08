Weather Alert: Low-Pressure System to Affect Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which has intensified into a depression expected to make landfall by Friday night. With the cold weather conditions exacerbated by the low-pressure system, weather officials are closely monitoring the situation.

As reported by the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, the deep depression has been moving west-northwest at 20 km/h over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjacent equatorial eastern Indian Ocean. As of 08:30 hours IST on January 8, 2026, it was located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 360 km east-southeast of Pottuvil, Sri Lanka. The system is projected to cross the Sri Lankan coast between Hambantota and Kalmunai on the evening of January 9, 2026.

Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast

Northeasterly and easterly winds predominating in the lower troposphere will lead to the following weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh for the next three days

Telangana Weather Update:

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre reports that lower-level winds in Telangana are predominantly from the east, leading to lower temperature readings. The forecast for Telangana over the next three days predicts dry weather, with minimum temperatures in certain areas expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C below the seasonal average.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the low-pressure system approaches.