Toll-free no for agricultural power connection

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadisaid that those who need new agricultural electricity connection can call the toll-free number 1912 and access the service.

For consumers within Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Eluru circles, the agricultural electricity connection can be obtained by calling 1912.

The CMD of APEPDCL said that currently the registration process for the connection is going on through various mee-seva kendras and village/ward secretariats.

In view of the problems faced by farmers while uploading documents during the registration process, the new agricultural connection facility was launched through the call centre, the CMD informed.

While calling 1912, the farmers should keep details like Aadhaar card number, registered mobile number, pattadar passbook number, survey number, WALTA certificate number (form III), caste certificate (applicable to SC/ST users) ready.

The APEPDCL CMD stated that henceforth there is no need for the consumers to visit village/ward secretariats and mee-seva offices to get quality services in a transparent manner. He appealed to all the farmers, who are in need of agricultural electricity connection, to utilise the service.