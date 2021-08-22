Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao asks officials to take up Varaha Pushkarini pond restoration

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister M Srinivasa Rao and Simhachalam Devasthanam executive officer MV Surya Kala visited Varaha Pushkarini pond of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple here on Saturday.

The minister suggested that the pond should be maintained well and kept clean. He mentioned that a walking track and benches should be set up along the pushkarini.

The facility, he said, would attract devotees to spend time with the family for a while. Later, he advised the authorities to take up beautification works at pushkarini and complete them in a time-bound manner.

In the past, the pond was not developed for many reasons. Keeping the present condition of the pond in view, the minister ordered the officials to take necessary arrangements and make it more devotee friendly.

Absence of proper maintenance of the pond made the devotees avoid taking a holy dip in the pushkarini.

During the annual 'Theppotsavam' festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, elaborate arrangements will be made at the pond.

Since the pond is not maintained well, the minister directed the authorities concerned to take necessary action and keep the premises clean sans any waste.